Butler gets nod, will face Thornton again

Butler - Butler -

Freddie Butler scored victories in 20 of the county’s 23 precincts on his way to picking up the Democratic Party nomination in the Sampson County Sheriff’s race, setting up a rematch of the contest four years ago that pit him against Republican incumbent Jimmy Thornton.

Butler defeated Kemely Pickett in Tuesday’s election, amassing 59.3 percent of the vote (1,790 votes) to Pickett’s 40.7 percent (1,229 votes).

The 20 precincts carried by Butler included Keener, Herring, Kitty Fork, Autryville, Roseboro, Clinton West, Clinton Southwest, Salemburg, Mingo, Plainview, Clement, Clinton Northeast, Clinton East, Ingold, Rowan, Turkey, Clinton Central, Giddensville, Westbrook and Newton Grove.

Pickett won Lakewood, Garland and Harrells, taking the southernmost precinct by a whopping 221 votes to Butler’s 41.

A 1976 graduate of Clinton High School, Butler retired as deputy director for personnel/field operations with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles after a 30-year career. He studied criminal justice at Sampson Community College and is a sworn U.S. Marshal. He is the son of the late Sheriff Graham R. Butler.

Butler is married to wife, Melody Lynn Butler.

“Throughout my career, I received hundreds of hours of specialized training relating to criminal investigations. The last 10 years of my career I continued with all training requirements, but also received countless hours of training relating specifically in the areas of supervision and management of personnel,” Butler told the Independent last month. “I feel that my 30 years of dedicated service in law enforcement is important to this position. I feel that successfully managing and supervising all operations for the oldest law enforcement agency at the state level, uniquely qualifies me for the position of sheriff.”

Butler will attempt to unseat Thornton, who is seeking election to his fifth term. The two faced off in November four years ago, with Thornton cruising to a victory for his fourth term. In that 2014 race, Thornton amassed more than 62 percent of the vote and carried 21 of the county’s 23 precincts on his way to gaining four more years.

Thornton received 10,822 votes, good for 62.2 percent, to Butler’s 6,584 votes, or 37.8 percent. Thornton was first elected to the Sampson sheriff’s post in 2002 before being re-elected three times — in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Butler https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Freddie-Butler-2.jpg Butler

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.