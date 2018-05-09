Clerk runoff set for June 26

Grady - Grady - Fann - Fann - Driver - Driver - Sampson County Clerk of Court Dwight S. Williams Jr. and wife Debbie check election results as they first rolled in at the Board of Elections Tuesday evening. He was one of four vying for the Republican nomination, which will be subject to a runoff between fellow Republicans Chris Fann and Chris Driver. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Sampson County Clerk of Court Dwight S. Williams Jr. and wife Debbie check election results as they first rolled in at the Board of Elections Tuesday evening. He was one of four vying for the Republican nomination, which will be subject to a runoff between fellow Republicans Chris Fann and Chris Driver. - -

The Clerk of Superior Court’s race still needs a Republican nominee, and the two top vote-getters in Tuesday night’s contest said they look forward to the decision being put back out to the public.

With all 23 precincts reporting, Chris Fann tallied 29.1 percent of the vote (1,001 votes) and Chris Driver tallied 28.1 percent of the vote (967 votes) on the Republican ticket, according to unofficial results from the Sampson County Board of Elections.

Recent N.C. legislation awards the office to the top vote-getter as long as they get more than 30 percent of the total vote. The legislation notes that the nominations in primary elections shall be determined by a “substantial plurality” of the votes cast, a benchmark that now sits at 30 percent. That was not achieved.

According to election officials, Fann needed 31 more votes to gain the 30 percent needed for the outright win. According to unofficial voting numbers, 6,718 votes were cast out of a potential 38,092 registered voters in Sampson, a voter turnout of 17.64 percent. With the substantial plurality not met, a runoff between Fann and Driver would be contingent upon Driver’s formal request.

Driver confirmed Wednesday what many believed was the obvious next step, telling The Independent he will make the request for the second primary at the appropriate time. He said that will come after the May 18 canvass.

Upon that official request, a runoff would occur June 26, Board of Elections director Ashley Pate Tew said.

“Obviously, I am going to do the runoff,” said Driver. “There are some things that have to happen first, but I’ve talked with Chris Fann about it and we both believe this is the best way to narrow it down a bit. The county deserves that.”

Both Driver and Fann said they spoke with each other Tuesday and again Wednesday about the race and the potential runoff. Both said talks were cordial.

“I’ve known Chris my whole life,” said Driver. “I’m thankful for all the support I’ve received and we thought it might come down to this. I didn’t come all this way to finish second. We both said if the shoe was on the other foot, we would still be for (having the runoff).”

Fann confirmed as much, similarly thanking supporters, his fellow candidates and those working the polls.

“I’d like to say a thank you to the candidates and the way they handled their campaigns, as well as family and voters who came out in support,” Fann remarked. “We all felt like it was going to be close and a runoff was possible. I think both of us were prepared for that.”

It was a close contest all around, with no Republican Clerk candidate receiving less than 20 percent of the vote. Barbara Moore had 22.5 percent of the vote (774 votes) and current Clerk of Court Dwight S. Williams Jr., appointed to the post following the retirement of longtime Clerk Norman Wayne Naylor, had 20.3 percent (697 votes), according to the unofficial results.

“It goes to show that every vote counts, and I just encourage everyone to get back out there on June 26,” Fann said. “We know it will be a light turnout, but we want them to vote for who they think will do the best for the county.”

Fann carried the central and southern portions of the county, to include 10 precincts — Keener, Herring, Kitty Fork, Autryville, Roseboro, Salemburg, Lakewood, Clinton West, Clinton Southwest and Harrells. Salemburg, Lakewood and Clinton West were won by sizable margins.

Driver carried five precincts, including the northwest part of the county. He scored victories in Mingo, Plainview and Clement, each by substantial margins, as well as Clinton Northeast and Clinton East.

Moore won four precincts, including Garland, Ingold, Rowan and Turkey, while Williams took four in Clinton Central, Giddensville, Westbrook and Newton Grove, running away with the last two.

Fann is on the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees and has also served on boards for Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation, Sampson Agri-Exposition Center and Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. He is a charter member of Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, involved since its inception in 1993.

Fann was general manager, vice president and co-owner of Clinton Toyota for a decade, from 1980-90, until becoming general manager for Go Toyota from August 1990 until its sale to Deacon Jones in October 2016. He has been sales manager for Deacon Jones Toyota since then. Fann and wife Kim have two daughters, Casi Freeman and Savannah Anders, and four grandchildren.

Driver served as deputy clerk in the estates/special proceedings division in the Clerk’s office for four years until June 2017 and currently serves in a similar capacity for Warrick, Bradshaw and Lockamy, P.A. Driver received the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service in recognition of his efforts to the Sampson County Diaper Bank and is involved with various committees, including Downtown Dash, Republican Executive Committee, Young Republicans, Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals.

Driver and wife Allison have two daughters, Taylor and Spencer.

On the Democratic side of the ticket, Tammy Grady beat out Brent Baggett and Jerry Bradshaw for that party’s nod in the Clerk of Court race, earning close to 57.6 percent of the vote (1,740 votes). Bradshaw and Baggett received 30.8 percent (932 votes) and 11.6 percent (350 votes), respectively.

Grady carried 16 of the 23 precincts, including Kitty Fork, Roseboro, Salemburg, Herring, Clinton East, Clinton West, Clinton Northeast, Clinton Southwest, Clinton Central, Clinton East, Rowan, Giddensville, Turkey, Garland, Ingold and Harrells.

Bradshaw and Baggett took three precincts apiece. Bradshaw had Westbrook, Newton Grove and Keener, while Baggett had Clement, Mingo and Plainview. Autryville was a tie between Grady and Baggett.

“I feel really blessed,” Grady said Wednesday. “I’m honored that the voters thought enough of me and my record to vote for me.”

Born and raised close to the Kitty Fork community, Grady grew up going to Owen Grove PFWB, where she still attends. She began volunteering with Sampson County Adult Day Care and continued with 4H. She went on to work for the N.C. Cooperative Extension and Sampson County Head Start before the last 17 years as a deputy clerk within the Clerk of Court’s Office.

“I intend on going out in the county and continuing to talk with people and I just ask that they keep me in their prayers and come out and vote on Nov. 6,” said Grady.

She is married to husband Darryl, a retiree of the Clinton Police Department. The two have a daughter, McKenzie.

Grady https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Tammy-grady-mug-2.jpg Grady Fann https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Chris-Fann-2.jpg Fann Driver https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_driver-mug.jpg Driver Sampson County Clerk of Court Dwight S. Williams Jr. and wife Debbie check election results as they first rolled in at the Board of Elections Tuesday evening. He was one of four vying for the Republican nomination, which will be subject to a runoff between fellow Republicans Chris Fann and Chris Driver. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ClerkWilliams.jpg Sampson County Clerk of Court Dwight S. Williams Jr. and wife Debbie check election results as they first rolled in at the Board of Elections Tuesday evening. He was one of four vying for the Republican nomination, which will be subject to a runoff between fellow Republicans Chris Fann and Chris Driver. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Driver says formal request coming; Fann concurs

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.