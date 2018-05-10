‘Hairspray’ auditions set for Saturday

-

This Saturday, May 12, Angela Martin will hold auditions for “Hairspray” at 9:30 a.m. So get up early, stretch your legs and warm up your voice and show up to earn a role in this blockbuster of a musical that drew large audiences and probably recorded attendance numbers that will be hard to match when it was produced in 2013. Angela has asked all the former cast members if they would like to repeat the roles they had in 2013 and a few have responded positively. If you want to be in a popular stage show this is the one for you so come on down and share your talent. If you have any questions you may contact Angela at 910-879-8737.

Upcoming events

Hairspray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Theater day camp — for ages 5-15. July 9-22. Concludes with “Annie, Jr” and directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

Blithe Spirit — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Performance dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1,2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Whoever is winning at the moment will always seem to be invincible.

A sense of humor reduces people and problems to their proper proportions.

Keep your fears to yourself but share your courage with others.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_caldwell-1.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.