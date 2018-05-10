City students honored

The Clinton City Schools Students of the Month were recognized at the monthly meeting earlier this week. Students honored were Allyson Williams, L.C. Kerr School; Haley Matthis, Butler Avenue School; Byron Monk, Sunset Avenue School; Miracle McDuffie, Sampson Middle School; and Glenda Torres, Clinton High School. - The Clinton City Schools Students of the Month were recognized at the monthly meeting earlier this week. Students honored were Allyson Williams, L.C. Kerr School; Haley Matthis, Butler Avenue School; Byron Monk, Sunset Avenue School; Miracle McDuffie, Sampson Middle School; and Glenda Torres, Clinton High School. -

