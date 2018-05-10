Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• May 9 — Demarcus Riheem Odom, 21, of 880 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 4.
• May 9 — William Joel Oyola Jr., 31, of 2924 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. NO bond set; court date is May 15.
• May 9 — Jason Maurice Williams, 39, of 522 Lions Head Road, Unit 1, Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with five counts of disorderly conduct. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 24.
• May 9 —Wesley Allen Patterson, 25, of 532 Mount Elam Church Road, Dunn, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is June 4.
• May 9 — Omar Lamont Wilson, 33, of 4459 Cornwallis Road, Warsaw, was charged with two counts of child abuse. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 12.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.