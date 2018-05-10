Completely sold out

-

There are a few things I have learned over the years that really matter.

What matters is there is a God who sits on a throne with His Son Jesus Christ sitting on His right hand.

What matters is this same God sent His Son Jesus Christ to earth to die for the sins of the world so that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but will have eternal life.

What matter is once you accept God’s Son as your Lord and Savior your status or position with God changes forever. You are now a Child of God. You know have a promise from the Lord that He will never leave you or forsake you. You know have a promise from the Lord that no weapon formed against you will prosper. You know have a promise from God’s Word that since God is for you, no one can truly be against you. you know have a promise from the Lord that nothing will be able to separate you from the Love of God.

As a matter of fact, what matters is that none of us went looking for the Lord, He came looking for us. Jesus told us no one can come to Him except the Father draw him, then at another time Jesus said, “you did not choose me, I chose you.”

What matters is Almighty God wants to have an intimate relationship with us through His Son Jesus Christ. He will use all of His infinite resources to get you alone in such a way that you will know He is God and besides Him there is no other.

It is mind-boggling that this same Awesome God will go out of His way for you and I to get to know Him. When I look back over my life, most of my intimate encounters with the Lord took place when I was alone. He first introduced Himself to me when I was 6 years old while playing outside on a porch. He presented Himself as a hitchhiker I picked up one day while driving down the road as a teenager. He took me to a secluded place one Sunday while I was physically sitting in a Worship Service. Even when I was in a complete backslidden position for years, He often appeared in the strangest of ways to protect me from myself.

In a recent Bible Study Class I was teaching, I made the comment, “God cannot really bless us like He really wants to bless us until He has completely conquered us. That means you get to a point in life where you are completely sold out for God. That means you really come to know and realize that God has never left you and God has never forsaken you. That means you also do not care at all who likes you or who doesn’t like you. You do not care because you realize and finally understand the significance of your favor with God.

When God completely conquers you, it means you realize you have done nothing to deserve the mercies of God. You have done nothing to deserve the grace of God. You have done nothing to deserve the favor and love of God. God is God all by Himself and He gives what He gives on whomever He wants to.

So why not completely sell out to God. Why not just tell it like it is. Forget about being accountable to all these other God-wannabes like some Pastors/Bishops, and so-called, self-proclaimed Apostles, and be accountable only to the Lord. Nobody can do you like the Lord. Nobody can bless you like the Lord. Nobody can protect you like the Lord. Nobody knows you like the Lord. The Lord is the only one who can go where you can’t go. The Lord is the only one who knows where you are going. The Lord is the only one you can always call without having to worry if His line is busy or if His cell phone is on.

Be completely sold out to the Lord. After all, He bought you with a price that only He could pay.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is a resident of Roseboro and contributing columnist for The Sampson Independent.

