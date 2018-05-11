Surveys offer glimpse of ideal leader

Allison Schafer with the North Carolina School Board Association talks with board members about the results of community and staff surveys and what both groups find important in the next superintendent of Clinton City Schools. - Allison Schafer with the North Carolina School Board Association talks with board members about the results of community and staff surveys and what both groups find important in the next superintendent of Clinton City Schools. -

The Clinton City Board of Education has a better understanding of what the community and staff wants in the system’s next leader.

With the application deadline for the next superintendent looming, board members were presented with survey results during the May meeting. Allison Schafer with the North Carolina School Board Association discussed those results in detail.

“We wanted to get everyone involved in the selection process,” Worley said about the staff and community input for the system’s new superintendent. “It’s an exciting time when you are going through a change in leadership and looking forward to where the school system is going to go.”

Schafer and the staff at the NCSBA compared and contrasted the two surveys and then presented their findings to the board. A total of 91 community surveys were completed, and a total of 104 staff surveys were completed.

Based on the majority of the surveys, both community and staff members would like to have someone who is from the community, and not just using Clinton City Schools as a stepping stone. Additionally, the staff and community would like the new superintendent to have classroom experience, the ability to collaborate well and a strategic plan for long-term and short-term goals.

Following the presentation, Schafer asked the board to list the qualities and traits they would like to see in the next school system leader.

“Considering the diverse population of our school system, I think it’s important that we have someone who understands that diversity,” board chairwoman Carol Worley said.

For board member Jason Walters, having someone who utilizes the community will be a positive.

“It’s important to have someone who partners with the community and uses that community as a resource,” Walters explained.

Other qualities the board would like to see are flexibility and adaptability, values employees, ability to make decisions that moves the system forward and people skills.

Applications will be made available to the board May 25, following a two-week review of the applications by NCSBA staff. Between then and June 4, the board will review those applications and meet June 4 to choose candidates to be interviewed in the first round.

During the period between the initial and final interviews, NCSBA will conduct complete and thorough reference checks and request the criminal and credit background checks of the finalists.

Finalists will be chosen between June 18-24 and final interviews will be conducted between July 16-22. Contract discussions will take place between July 23-27. A final announcement is planned for July 27, with employment to begin Aug. 27.

The search for a superintendent began in February following Dr. Stuart Blount’s announcement of his plans to retire. Blount began working for Clinton City Schools in 2012 under a four-year contract. The CCS Board recently extended Blount’s contract by two additional years, through June 2021.

In addition to searching for a superintendent, the board has been posed with naming someone to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of board member E.R. Mason. The board has scheduled a special-called meeting for Monday, May 14, at 3 p.m. in the Central Office board room to hear from five interested candidates.

For those who miss the survey deadline or would like to publicly offer their input, members of the community will also have the opportunity to speak during upcoming board meetings.

Citizens may sign up to address the board during the public comment period at any of the upcoming regular board meetings. All meetings will be held in the media center at Sampson Middle School, located at 1201 West Elizabeth Street. Citizens must sign up to speak before the meeting begins and must otherwise comply with board policies and guidelines.

Applicants to be whittled down by June 4

