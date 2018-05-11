Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 10 — Fernando Arturo Mangato, 17, of 48 Cypress Lane, Godwin, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana. No bond or court date listed.

• May 10 — Victoria Lynn Haney, 21, of 8333 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer and failure to appear on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $11,500; court date is June 13.

• May 10 — Samantha Ann McFarland, 23, of 8333 Roseboro Hwy., was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 13.

• May 10 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 42, of 89 Merry Oaks Lane, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and stalking. No bond set; court date is May 29.

Incidents/investigations

• May 10 — Scott Matthis of Clinton reported items taken from a vehicle in the Garland area, including a toolbox, assorted tools, car radio and assorted hand tools. Items valued at $800.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

