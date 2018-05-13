Mount Olive native serves half a world away

Hospitalman Casey Young - Hospitalman Casey Young -

SASEBO, JAPAN — A Mount Olive native and 2017 Southern Wayne High School graduate is serving U.S. Navy with U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka (USNH Yokosuka), Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Sasebo.

Hospitalman Casey Young is serving with BHC Sasebo, operating out of Sasebo, Japan.

A Navy hospitalman is responsible for the prevention and treatment of disease and injury, assisting health care professionals in providing medical care to personnel, conducting preliminary physical examinations, and maintaining treatment records.

Young is proud to serve in the Pacific and fondly recalls memories of Mount Olive.

“Growing up I learned that it was important to always get your work done and stay motivated, “said Young. “I try to stay motivated everyday and always try my best with the tasks that are given to me.”

Moments like that makes it worth serving around the world ready at all times to defend America’s interests. With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world. The Navy’s presence in Sasebo is part of that long-standing commitment, explained Navy officials.

BHC is a branch health clinic of USNH Yokosuka. Yokosuka and Sasebo together are the largest U.S. military treatment facilities on mainland Japan. Branch health annexes are located at Camp Fuji and Hario, while Branch health clinics are located in Iwakuni, and Atsugi in mainland Japan; Chinhae, Korea on the southern tip of South Korea; and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

“You make a difference every day,” said Deputy Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Joey Dodgen. “We are the most prepared, highly trained and the most capable force in the Indo Pacific. Our carriers, amphibious assault ships, aircraft and most importantly, our people, are ready today to face regional challenges and lead our Navy’s forces in this theater, just as the officers and Sailors of 7th Fleet have done for 75 years. So thank you for all that you do.”

The hospital provides all medical, dental, and emergency services. BHC Sasebo strives to be the premier provider of healthcare to active duty forces and their families in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region through Joint Partnerships.

“It feels pretty good being forward-deployed in Japan,” said Young. “I like that I get to take care of my patients while serving here.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Young and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“The Navy has shaped me into the person I am today,” said Young. “My dad is in the Navy, so I have to make sure I take on the same values and ethics he carries. Serving in the Navy means being the best you can be and serving your country to the fullest.”

Seventh Fleet, which is celebrating its 75th year in 2018, spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South. Seventh Fleet’s area of operation encompasses 36 maritime countries and 50 percent of the world’s population with between 50-70 U.S. ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and approximately 20,000 sailors in the 7th Fleet.

Hospitalman Casey Young https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_YOUNG_CASEY.jpg Hospitalman Casey Young

U.S. Navy hospitalman Young working at branch health clinic in Japan

By MC2 Theodore Quintana Navy Office of Community Outreach

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana is part of the Navy Office of Community Outreach, which travels the globe to collect sailors’ stories and distribute them to hometown media.

