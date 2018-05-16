Drug arrests part of undercover operation

Powell - Powell - Church - Church -

A joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies led to drug charges and the arrest of two Duplin County residents.

Randy James Powell of Deep Run and Beatrice Church of Hookerton were both charged by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Department after meeting with an undercover officer in the Beulaville area. The undercover operation was conducted with assistance from the Beulaville Police Department, Lenior County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Sheriff’s Office and involved the sale and purchasing of methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to reports, Powell and Church met with the undercover officer, and deputies were able to take the individuals into custody without incident. Recovered from the scene was approximately 42 grams of marijuana and 4.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Powell was charged with selling marijuana, delivering marijuana, manufacture marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling place to keep a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond.

Church was charged with conspiring to sale/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond.

Powell https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Powell-2.jpg Powell Church https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Church.jpg Church