L.C. Kerr students recognized

First grade Students of the Month for April - -

Kindergarten Students of the Month for April -

First grade Students of the Month for March -

Kindergarten Students of the Month for March -

L.C. Kerr School Student of the Month nominees for the month of March and April are:

Kindergarten (March) — Harper Jackson, Nigel Kirby, Raelyn Johnson, Jannelle Alba, Zoe Fields, Erin Park, Peyton Vernon, Ayden Mathews, Ralph Valcin, Milten Vasquez Vail, Calvin Teel, Zacardi Jasso, Niraykalisse Roche and Christopher O’Neill

First grade (March) — Vaiden Faircloth, Mackensie Sarner, Ayleen Huerta, Emma Rodriguez-Marin, Cameron Moore, Susan Fernandes, Kenny Acosta, Ricky Warren, Christopher Rodriguez, Saniya Fisher and Natalie Zaldivar

Kindergarten (April) — Liam LaBorde, Alessandro Marcia Ruiz, Zayden Goodman, Diana Moya Menocal, Christian Lewis, Allyson Williams, Paislee Bell, Malachi Fisher, Rebecca Avilez, Karim Odeh, David Bowman, Sofia Mendoza, Lily Brooke Jordan and Jonatan Rufin

First grade (April) — George Gonzalez, Alexsandra Chavez, Jireh Leiva, Jackson Lassiter, Audrey Faircloth, Xavi Guzman, Jeffrey Davidson, Su-Micca Simpson, Jamier Morris, Jaiden Newton, Maddox Grantham and Nishaun Carr

Kindergarten Students of the Month for March

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_k-SOM-March.jpg Kindergarten Students of the Month for March

First grade Students of the Month for March

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_gr.-1-SOM-march.jpg First grade Students of the Month for March

Kindergarten Students of the Month for April

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3292-kindergarten.jpg Kindergarten Students of the Month for April

First grade Students of the Month for April