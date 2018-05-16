Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• May 15 — Clarence Underwood, 16, of 80 Parkview Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 18.
• May 15 — Nashua Yaveall Ashford, 16, of 10 Dana Court, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 18.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.