Hobbton MS celebrates ‘Madness’ title

In 2017, Hobbton Middle School and Sampson School Officials hold up a trophy for their participation in the Imagine Learning’s March ‘MATH Madness.’ The school top took honors this past March. Pictured is Principal Jeff Bradshaw, Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy, Natasha Owens Peterson, HMS computer lab facilitator, and assistant principal Alicia Leach. - In 2017, Hobbton Middle School and Sampson School Officials hold up a trophy for their participation in the Imagine Learning’s March ‘MATH Madness.’ The school top took honors this past March. Pictured is Principal Jeff Bradshaw, Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy, Natasha Owens Peterson, HMS computer lab facilitator, and assistant principal Alicia Leach. -

NEWTON GROVE — Hobbton Middle School is ready to celebrate a major victory with the community.

While millions of basketball fans watched NCAA March Madness playoff games this past March, more than 7,900 schools and one million students from around the nation competed in the bracket-style “March Math Madness” (MX3) contest sponsored by Utah-based EdTech company, Imagine Learning.

Schools in each US time zone (Eastern, Central, Mountain, Pacific) vied for an “Imagine Nation Regional Finalist” spot which are awarded to four schools in each zone based on the average number of online Imagine Math lessons students pass. The finalist schools competed head-to-head in elimination rounds, fervently completing digital math lessons until the top math school in the nation was left standing. In the qualifying rounds, students across the country spent 2.6 million hours on the Imagine Math program and solved more than 244 million complex math problems.

This year’s 2018 National MX3 Champion school is Hobbton Middle School in Sampson, with 11,858 total lessons completed. The runner-up MX3 school was Immaculate Conception School of Archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic Schools with 10,206 total lessons completed. Each school will host a school-wide awards assembly where they will be presented an Imagine Math MX3 trophy and recognize top class and student effort.

“Hobbton Middle School is overwhelmed with excitement at winning the 2018 MX3 March Madness competition,” said Principal Jeff Bradshaw in a news release from Imagine Learning. “We are especially proud of our students who have worked so hard solving math problems, and our Imagine Math School Facilitator, Mrs. Natasha Owens Peterson. We look forward to our students performing well on the End-of-Grade math tests and showing off what they have learned in Imagine Math.”

Bradshaw also offered congratulations to Immaculate Conception School of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic Schools for achieving first runner-up status. Hobbton Middle School was first runner-up in the 2017 MX3 competition.

“That is a great accomplishment,” he said.

Lisa Wise, Manager of Motivation at Imagine Learning, shared that the goal of the MX3 contest is to help get students excited about doing math.

“For the past decade, the Imagine Math ‘March Math Madness’ competition has generated a new kind of excitement for millions of students across the country,” explained Wise. “Each year we see more students participating and higher levels of achievement. The increased program usage, specifically at this time of the school year, helps to thoroughly prepare students for success on the rigorous end of year assessments that are only a few weeks away.”

One of Imagine Learning’s company tenets is to increase student academic achievement while having “a whole lot of fun.” By putting math into a spirited, competitive arena, the MX3 competition is one way the cutting-edge educational software company accomplishes this goal.

Imagine Learning is the leading provider of supplemental math, language, and literacy programs for preK-8 students. The key to Imagine Learning’s success is game-based engagement woven into evidence-based pedagogy that creates a learning experience that is fun for students and highly effective at improving student outcomes. The programs focus on core learning areas, with activities and lessons built specifically to address national and state standards.

Hobbton Middle School will celebrate their championship with a presentation from Imagine Learning 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at the school, located at 12081 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove.

Sampson school first in national math competition

