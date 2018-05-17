Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• May 16 —Wendell Junior Rich, 50, of 109 E. Faison St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked- impaired revocation. Bond set at $200; court date is June 6.
Incidents/investigations
• May 16 — Ziva Bell of Faison reported a break-in and theft of jewelry, including two wedding band/engagement ring sets valued at $500 total. Damage to a door and frame was estimated at $150.
• May 16 — Peter Campos Jr. of Clinton reported the theft of four 20-inc chrome rims, valued at $1,500.
• May 16 — James Edwards of Newton Grove reported the theft of a radiator for a 1958 Farmall 180 tractor. The radiator was valued at $500.
