‘Hairspray’ auditions huge success

Angela Martin held auditions for “Hairspray” this past Saturday and had 65 folks audition for this blockbuster that will have 10 performances beginning on Friday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

This show was produced at the Sampson Community Theater in 2013 and had a cast of 45. Fifteen of the original cast showed up for auditions so there will be some of the original cast and some new members of the cast in this production sponsored by Performance Automotive Dodge/Ford. The box office will be open an hour before each performance so come early and get the seat you want.

There will be three performances of “Annie, Jr” which will follow the 41 Summer Theater campers who will spend two weeks learning the fine points of theater acting and will demonstrate what they learned in our summer camp this year from Angela Martin. The performances will be on Saturday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. This is not a patron event and tickets will be the usual price.

Upcoming events

Theater day camp — for ages 5-15. July 9-22. Concludes with “Annie, Jr” and directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

Blithe Spirit — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Performance dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1,2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.

You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take.

It is often easier to fight for a principle than to live up to it.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

