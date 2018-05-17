Symphony to present ‘Peter and the Wolf’ in Spanish

-

This Sunday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m., families are invited to enjoy performance of the classic children’s tale Peter and the Wolf in Spanish (“Pedro Y El Lobo”). Taking place at the Episcopal Farmworker Ministry (EFwM) in Dunn, this community event is free and open to the public, and is made possible in partnership with EFwM and with the support of the Simple Gifts Fund.

Wind players from the North Carolina Symphony — flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, and bassoon — will perform an arrangement of the lively Peter and the Wolf score by Prokofiev, as Victor Gonzalez, a student at Midway High School narrates the story in Spanish.

For decades, in elementary school music classrooms across the country and the world, children have learned about the instruments of the orchestra through Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf — the tale of a young boy who captures a menacing wolf with the help of his animal friends. The music vividly illustrates the story, with different instruments representing each character.

Before performing Peter and the Wolf, the NCS musicians will introduce and demonstrate their instruments with Gonzalez providing Spanish translation.

This program is presented as part of the North Carolina Symphony’s three-year residency in Sampson County, made possible by the Simple Gifts Fund. Since September 2016, more than 2,000 fourth and fifth grade students in Sampson County have experienced performances by the North Carolina Symphony; middle and high school students have worked one-on-one with Symphony musicians; and preschool students and their families have enjoyed storybook readings and instrument demonstrations with NCS musicians. Last spring, more than 100 community members of all ages enjoyed a free NCS performance in Clinton.

“The Simple Gifts Fund is thrilled to help provide this enriching cultural opportunity of a three-year music residency program for students, educators, and community members,” says Margaret Turlington, Simple Gifts Fund Coordinator. “The North Carolina Symphony is a true treasure for our state, and I hope all Sampson County residents will take advantage of these musical experiences.”

About the North Carolina Symphony

Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony (NCS) is a vital and honored component of North Carolina’s cultural life. Its 180 plus concerts and 120 plus community engagement events annually are greeted with enthusiasm by adults and schoolchildren in more than 90 North Carolina counties — in communities large and small, and in concert halls, auditoriums, gymnasiums, restaurants, clubs, and outdoor settings. The Symphony’s full-time professional musicians perform under the artistic leadership of Music Director Grant Llewellyn.

NCS’s state headquarters venue is the spectacular Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. The Symphony’s service across the state includes series in Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, New Bern, Southern Pines, and Wilmington, as well as the Summerfest series at its summer home, the outdoor Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. NCS brings some of the world’s greatest talents to North Carolina and embraces home-state artists from classical musicians to bluegrass bands, creating live music experiences distinctive to North Carolina.

Committed to engaging students of all ages across North Carolina, NCS leads the most extensive education program of any symphony orchestra—serving nearly 70,000 students each year. In alignment with the curriculum set by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the Symphony provides training and resources for teachers, sends small ensembles into classrooms, and presents full-orchestra Education Concerts that bring the fundamentals of music to life. Music Discovery for preschoolers combines music with storytelling, and at the middle and high school levels, students have opportunities to work directly with NCS artists and perform for NCS audiences.