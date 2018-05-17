Art appreciation from the classroom to the halls

Guests can view student artwork in the halls above the library. - Guests can view student artwork in the halls above the library. -

There is no better way to appreciate art than to create it yourself and display it for everyone to see. That is exactly what’s happened at Sampson Community College.

The ART 111 classes have their work on display throughout the second floor of the Kitchin Building on campus from now until the fall semester. Ria Westphal, Art and Humanities Instructor with SCC’s Arts and Sciences Division, put together the display idea for students.

“In our classes,” she says, “We show a few hands-on exercises to drive home the point of a certain style of art as well as presentations of a chosen artist.”

Art appreciation is an exploration of visual art forms and their cultural connections for the student with little experience in the visual arts. It includes a brief study of art history and in depth studies of the elements, media, and methods used in creative processes and thought.

Groups of art styles are labeled and those interested who typically visit campus are welcomed to take in the art and have an appreciation not only for art but specifically for the types of things the students learn in the art classes at SCC.

