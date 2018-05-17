Sampson man facing charges in April shooting

Sessoms - Sessoms -

An Autryville-area man is facing felony assault charges stemming from a shooting last month. He was taken into custody by officers with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service earlier this week, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Ray Sessoms Jr., 34, whose address is listed as 61 Crystal Lane, Autryville, had outstanding felony warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident reported April 6 to law enforcement. The two victims stated that while on Crystal Lane, the suspect fired shots into their vehicle while they were in it. The victims, who were not injured, fled the area and contacted 911.

An investigation into the incident was launched and enough evidence was gathered to obtain the warrants on Sessoms.

“Officers have been attempting to locate Sessoms to serve the warrants since the incident,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith.

Earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, located Sessoms at his residence on Crystal Lane. “When Sessoms refused to comply with officers’ commands to come to the door, officers made entry into the residence and took the suspect into custody,” Smith stated.

Sessoms, has been charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and a count of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Additionally, Sessoms is also facing motor vehicle charges of failure to appear on two counts of communicating threats; driving while license revoked- not impaired revocation; driving while license revoked- impaired revocation; fictitious/altered tag; no registration; and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Bond set at $151,000 secured. He is expected in court Friday.

Smith said the investigation is ongoing.

Sessoms has prior convictions of assault with a deadly weapon, second degree trespass, disorderly conduct, assault on a female, driving while impaired, speeding and reckless driving, according to court records available through the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

