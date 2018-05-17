Burglary charge leveled in late-night incident

Stennis - Stennis -

A Roseboro-area man who allegedly broke into a residence in the middle of the night and was detained by the homeowner is facing a felony charge, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

Deputies received a burglary call at 12:39 a.m. at 400 W. Clinton St., Roseboro. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the homeowner had the suspect detained. The homeowner told authorities he was asleep and heard someone coming through his window. The homeowner detained the suspect and called 911.

That suspect, Mark Eugene Stennis Jr., 30, of 410 Calvin St., Roseboro, was charged Wednesday with first degree burglary.

Stennis was taken into custody at the West Clinton Street residence and was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $75,000 secured bond.

Stennis https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_stennis.jpg Stennis

Staff reports

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.