Origin of life

Recently I watched a television program about the origins of life. It was science based and not faith based. I couldn’t help but notice the two ran parallel at times. The show specifically addressed minerals.

During one portion of the program a scientist explained how RNA could be produced by mud. RNA is evidently something akin to DNA and is required for life. Now before I go any further let me ask the obvious question. Even if mud could produce life, what or Who produced the mud? But I digress. It was at this point of the program when I recognized the common thread between science and faith. Later in the program another scientist was expounding on how we all leave our mark in the world.

The scientist explained that as we breath we inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide and moisture. That comment made me think back to an earlier remark in the program about RNA coming from mud. What does mud consist of? It’s basically dirt and water. Doesn’t the Bible teach us that we are made from the dust of the ground (Genesis 2:7) and that God breathed life into us? I’m not suggesting that God breathes air like humans. But I am suggesting that the Bible taken literally or figuratively can lead readers to the same conclusion.

The thought about God breathing life into us after forming us from the dust of the ground got me to thinking about other Bible verses that were far ahead of science. The book of Isaiah is believed to have been written sometime between 740 BC and 400 BC. For the sake of simple math, let’s agree to say it was written around 500 BC. Ferdinand Magellen is credited with actually discovering and proving the earth is round. His expedition occurred between 1519 and 1522. That was over 2,000 years after the writer of Isaiah 40:22 teaches us that “He sits enthroned above the circle of the earth, and its people are like grasshoppers. He stretches out the heavens like a canopy and spreads them out like a tent to live in.”

There is a saying that given enough time science will catch up with the Bible. Well I’m no scientist but it doesn’t take an Einstein to figure out by simply reading the Bible that God loves us and desires to have a personal relationship with us. In Matthew 18:3 Jesus says “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” I’ve often wondered what Jesus meant by that. Maybe it’s that little children accept things more easily. Maybe it’s that children are quicker to forgive. Or maybe it’s both of these traits plus many more. In closing I don’t need a scientist to tell me where I came from. I have the Bible for that. The Bible even tells me where I am going and I hope I see you there too.

