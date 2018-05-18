Man charged with felony sex offenses

Smith - Smith -

A sexual offense investigation launched by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office eight months ago resulted in an arrest this week in the case, which involved two children. The suspect, who reportedly fled from Sampson County amid the allegations, was taken into custody in Durham following an undercover multi-agency investigation.

On Sept. 15, 2017, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding inappropriate sexual contact by an adult male involving two children under the age of 12. The mother of the victims told investigators that a man by the name of Blake Douglas Smith, 25, had made inappropriate contact with her two children.

“As a result of the allegations made, an investigation into the incident was launched by Sampson County investigators,” Lt. Marcus Smith said.

During the investigation, enough probable cause was established to obtain warrants on Blake Smith, who was charged Thursday with two counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $200,000 secured bond, with his first appearance in court set for Friday.

According to authorities, after the initial report was filed by the mother last year, Blake Smith fled from Sampson County and his exact location was unknown to investigators working the case. That is, until earlier this week.

“On Wednesday, an undercover online investigation allowed investigators to contact the suspect and determine his place of employment,” Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “On the following day, Sampson County investigators, with the assistance of Durham Police Department, went to C&H Café in Durham and arrested the suspect.”

Blake Smith was then transported back to Sampson County, where he was brought before a magistrate and served with the outstanding warrants, given bond and placed behind bars.

