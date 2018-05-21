Kiwanis Club presents scholarship

The Kiwanis Club of Clinton recently donated a $500 scholarship to the Sampson Community College Foundation. Pictured are Chris Driver, Kiwanis president-elect; Kiwanis members Dr. Wendy Cabral and Wendy Carr; and Dr. Bill Starling, president of Sampson Community College. -

