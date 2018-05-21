Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 18 — Rito Ramiro Gonzales Rivera, 19, of 255 McPhail Fowler Lane, Clinton, was charged with reckless driving- wanton disregard, no operator’s license and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Bond set at $500; court date is June 11.

• May 18 — Marti Bryant Boyette, 44, of 1681 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 14.

• May 18 — Rudolph Valentina West, 56, of 440 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 4.

• May 18 — Alexander McLean, 35, of 406-B Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is June 7.

• May 18 — Andrew Alexander Lake, 20, of 203 Greentree Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 12.

• May 19 — Bobby Junior Cromartie, 55, of 1392 Airport Road, Garland, was charged with littering not greater than 15 pounds. Bond set at $500; court date is June. 21.

• May 19 — Donnie Sampson, 61, of 211 Nolly St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is June 7.

• May 19 — Marcus Derrell Underwood, 43, of 500 Nicholson St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 14.

• May 19 — Kelly Montgomery Caban, 44, of 268 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny-shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is June 11.

• May 19 — Ashley Nicole Massey, 29, of 11445 Keener Road, Faison, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed; court date is June 11.

• May 19 — Robby Wayne McLamb, 43, of 40 Gill Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is June 1.

• May 20 — Xavier Moore, 33, of 169 Frank Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is June 12.

• May 20 — Johnny Ray Sellers, 59, of 444 Old Fayetteville Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 11.

• May 20 — Grecia Beatriz Paz Robles, 19, of 534 Revelle Road, Warsaw, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods and remove/destroying anti-theft device. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 1.

• May 20 — Katian Abigail Olivera Padilla, 21, of 780 Hargrove Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods and remove/destroying anti-theft device. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 1.

Incidents/investigations

• May 18 — Robert Fields of Clinton reported a break-in and theft from his home. A utility trailer, television and air compressor, valued at a total of $2,400, were reported stolen.

• May 18 — John LaCass of Clinton reported the theft of an AR-15 rifle with scope, valued at $900.

• May 20 — Elmer Williams of Salemburg reported the theft of a watch, valued at $10,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

