Charges brought in dog death by machete

A man alleged to have killed his tenant’s dog, which he maintains was in self-defense as he was retrieving his own dead dog from the property, is facing two counts of animal cruelty.

Joseph Lee Massengill, 50, of 71 Quail Run Lane, was charged by criminal summons with two counts of animal cruelty. The summons was served at the magistrate’s office and Massengill was never booked or placed under bond.

According to reports, deputies responded to Massengill Lane in reference to a disturbance call just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Cedric Ward, of 32 Massengill Lane, Clinton. He told deputies that his landlord had killed one of his canines. Deputies subsequently located the deceased canine behind the residence.

Deputies then went to the suspect’s home and spoke with him about the incident. He said the dog they discovered dead had attacked and killed his canine at the property so he went onto the property to retrieve his canine. According to reports, he told deputies that he took a machete with him in “self-defense” and he killed Ward’s dog.

The suspect was transported to the magistrate’s office. where charges were taken out on him for animal cruelty.

An incident report notes the loss of two dogs, a Pit bull and a Bull Mastiff.

Staff reports

