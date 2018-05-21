-

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating the apparent murder of a 33-year-old man at a Kent Circle residence in the Clinton area. They are receiving assistance from agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in probing the case, according to reports from Sampson County Sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 154 Kent Circle, Clinton, after a call came in to the Emergency 911 Center at 11:58 p.m. Saturday. Deputies discovered Willie Junior Melvin, 33, dead at the residence, the victim of at least one gunshot. Initial reports stated that an “unknown suspect” came to the front door of the residence and shot Melvin, whose address was listed in reports as Ville Platte, La.

Kent Circle is located off Indian Town Road, not far from Sampson Middle School and Clinton High School.

An investigation into the shooting death of Melvin has been launched, Capt. Julian Carr, of the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division, stated Monday. Details in the case are sketchy. It wasn’t immediately known how many times Melvin was shot or what the motive, if any, may have been. Preliminary reports note a suspect in a black hoodie and black pants, who fled away from the residence on foot.

“Unfortunately, I can’t release any details surrounding the case at this time,” Carr said in an email to The Independent. “With assistance from the NCSBI and the Clinton Police Department, we’re still conducting interviews and following leads.”

Carr noted that “a more informative press release” would be sent “at a later time.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_emergency-graphic-1-.jpg

Local, state agencies investigating

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.