SCC student goes platinum

Proving that a student is ready for the workforce is actually something that can be measured with tests. These tests are referred to as ACT’s or American College Testing assessments.

The ACT National Career Readiness Certificate is an assessment-based credential issued at four levels, including Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. The ACT NCRC measures and certifies the essential work skills needed for success in jobs across industries and occupations. The ACT NCRC is widely used by employers, educators, workforce developers, and others with a stake in the success of the economy. Almost three million ACT NCRCs have been issued nationwide since the credential was introduced in 2006.

Platinum level signifies that a recipient scored significantly well in all of the core areas to include applied math, workplace documents and graphic literacy. Platinum means the student has the necessary foundational skills for 99 percent of the jobs in these areas. No SCC student has ever reached this 99 percent platinum level — until now.

Joseph Beatty is the first Sampson Community College student to obtain a Platinum National Career Readiness Certificate. Alonza Royal, human resources development director, says this is an achievement he is excited to see.

“This accomplishment is one that has stood out above all others in the history of the program here at SCC,” says Royal. “This test is a trusted indicator that, in combination with other selection tools, can improve his chances of being hired and he achieved the highest level possible.”

Beatty’s class also included Sulinda Phillips, who achieved the bronze certificate and Erica Dean who achieved the gold. Those seeking more information about the ACT NCRC program should contact Alonza Royal at 910-900-4014.

Pictured from left, Sulinda Phillips, Joseph Beatty, instructor Rhonda Donald, Erica Dean and Alonza Royal.