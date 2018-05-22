Rotary makes donation to United Way

Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club President Amanda Bradshaw, left, presents Nancy Carr, executive director of the United Way of Sampson County, a $500 donation from the club. Funds are for this year’s campaign. - Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club President Amanda Bradshaw, left, presents Nancy Carr, executive director of the United Way of Sampson County, a $500 donation from the club. Funds are for this year’s campaign. -

