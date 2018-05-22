Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 21 — John Lynwood White, 31, of 308 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 12.

Incidents/investigations

• May 18 — Theft of $1,000 was reported from vending machines at Go-Gas on Sunset Avenue.

• May 18 — Tommy Ammons of Clinton reported larceny of several long rifles, rifles, shotguns, an antique wagon wheel, air conditioner and air compressor. Items valued at $2,020.

• May 19 — Rebecca Bruce reported theft of a number of items from her motor vehicle in Clinton, including a Louboutin purse, Prada wallet and a number of personal items. Items valued at approximately $1,250.

• May 20 — Edward Townsend reported the theft of tools and other items from an enclosed trailer in Clinton. Nail guns, drywall guns, assorted drills, saws and an air compressor. Items valued at $4,285.

• May 20 — Theft of $500 was reported from vending machines at Express Car Wash in Clinton.

• May 21 — David Newton of Dunn reported the theft of jewelry, including rings, bracelet and a watch, valued at $51,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.