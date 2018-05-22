Boykin bros facing more chase charges

Joshua Boykin - Joshua Boykin - Jonathan Boykin - Jonathan Boykin -

Two siblings with long rap sheets could see them get a little lengthier after the latest run-in with local law enforcement, a vehicle pursuit in the early morning hours Monday that resulted in their arrests.

Early Monday morning, just after 12 a.m., deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office observed Joshua Leon Boykin, 32, leaving Cherry Tree Lane operating a Chevrolet Tahoe and noticed his brother Jonathan Colanges Boykin, 34, in the passenger seat.

Jonathan Boykin was charged back in 2015 by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities with driving while impaired (DWI) and other traffic offenses, a case that went to trial this past March. The state also sought a conviction on habitual DWI, which could bring a sentence of 10 years. Jonathan was out on bail during the trial and attended the first few days of his trial, but failed to show up for the remaining trial days, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated Tuesday.

The trial continued without Jonathan and he was found guilty by the jurors. Warrants were issued by the state for his arrest and sentencing, however sheriff’s authorities and other law enforcement agencies were unable to locate Jonathan in the months that followed.

That is, until Monday.

Upon seeing the Boykin brothers in the Tahoe, deputies activated their emergency equipment, but Joshua Boykin failed to yield for the deputies.

“A vehicle pursuit ensued and deputies were able to deploy stop sticks on the suspect vehicle, which deflated two of the vehicles tires,” Smith stated. “Despite having two flat tires, Joshua continued to flee in the vehicle from deputies.”

However, deputies deployed a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver, which stopped the Tahoe. The Boykin brothers fled on foot and after a short chase, both were apprehended by officers.

“During the arrest of Jonathan, he failed to comply with officers commands, fought with deputies and assaulted the officer,” Smith noted.

During the confrontation, he received a minor laceration to the head and was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department, where he was treated and released. One deputy also received a minor injury to the hand as a result.

It was discovered through the course of the investigation that the vehicle driven by Joshua Boykin was also stolen, reportedly taken from a family member on Lakewood School Road, Salemburg.

Joshua Boykin, whose address is listed as 2072 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to heed light or siren, reckless driving to endanger, injury to personal property, motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen motor vehicle and resisting public officer.

Jonathan Boykin, listed of the same Claudes Drag Road address, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting injury and resisting public officer. He was also served the orders for his arrest on charges of habitual impaired driving, misdemeanor flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, no operator’s license and non-support of child.

Joshua and Jonathan were placed under secured bonds of $25,000 and $13,500, respectively.

”Both of the individuals have a long history with law enforcement,” Smith stated.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Joshua Boykin served seven years in prison following a 2006 robbery in Sampson, for which he was convicted in 2008. He was released in 2015. He was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

Prior to that, he was convicted of assault on officer, driving while impaired and felony drug possession, all convictions coming in Sampson, NCDPS records note.

Jonathan Boykin has a slew of convictions dating back to 2001 in Sampson, Cumberland, Johnston and Bladen counties, court records show. He has convicted numerous times on charges of speeding to elude arrest, assault on officer and driving while impaired (including habitual impaired driving, his most recent conviction in Bladen in 2011).

He has also been convicted multiple times for reckless driving and related motor vehicle charges, simple assault and malicious conduct by prisoner.

Joshua Boykin https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Joshua-Leon-Boykin.jpg Joshua Boykin Jonathan Boykin https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_jonathan-boykin.jpg Jonathan Boykin

Latest run-in with law officers leads to arrests

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.