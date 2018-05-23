Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 22 — Ray Sessoms, 34, of 61 Crystal Lane, Autryville, was charged with possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $7,500; court date is June 1.

• May 22 — Ronald Paul Cox, 48, of 140 Share Cake Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is July 16.

• May 22 — Jordan Devon Britt, 30, of 705 East St., Fayetteville, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is June 14.

• May 22 — Gina M. Serafini, 35, of Lynn, Mass., was charged on out-of-county warrants with larceny, identity theft, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 12.

• May 22 — Gabrielle Shanice Graham, 30, of 174 N. Bladen Ave., Garland, was charged with second degree trespass and served orders for arrest on charges of breaking and entering and resisting arrest. Bond set at $9,500; court date is May 29.

Incidents/investigations

• May 22 — Timberlake LLC was the victim of a break-in, in which a safe containing an undisclosed sum of money was stolen. Damage to a door was estimated at $100.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.