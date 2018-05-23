Man linked to Clinton break-ins

Carter - Carter -

Investigation into several vehicle break-ins and outbuildings in Clinton this month has led to the arrest of a man with a long history of similar offenses. Clinton Police officials said he is now being looked at for potential involvement in other crimes.

Jamie Rex Carter, 46, of 889 Southwood Drive, Clinton, is facing four counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft from a vehicle, as well as counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

Clinton Police authorities have been investigating break-ins from May 13-20 in the area of Stewart Avenue, Willow Road, Underwood Street and Beaver Dam Drive. The vehicles were unlocked in each of the cases, but the buildings had been secured. Members of the department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team worked with N.C. Probation and Parole officials to identify the suspect, which they said was Carter.

Carter was initially arrested on Thursday of last week for a motor vehicle break-in from Stewart Avenue and placed under $10,000 unsecured bond for that charge, meaning he was not jailed.

“Investigators continued looking into other similar crimes and were able to link Mr. Carter to these other three crimes,” said Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards.

Carter was taken into custody the very next day, on Friday, on Southwood Drive, transported to the magistrate’s office and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $30,000 secured bond for the new charges against him. His court date to face the charges has been set for June 1.

Carter has a long criminal history over the years, his most recent conviction coming in Sampson County back in 2011 on counts of habitual felon and breaking and entering into motor vehicles. He was released earlier this year after serving more than six years in prison, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records. His rap sheet is a litany of breaking and entering, larceny and breaking and entering into vehicles offenses in Sampson, Harnett and Pender counties.

Investigators are working on other similar cases to determine whether Carter is involved, the police chief noted. Edwards urged the public’s assistance in sharing any information they believe would be beneficial in the case.

“If anyone has additional information, I ask that they call the police department at 910-592-3105,” said Edwards. “If they prefer, they may always use our anonymous text-a-tip line, by texting 847411, starting the message with tipcpd or they may call our tip line at 910-590-3009.”

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

