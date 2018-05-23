Former Lakewood teacher charged with indecent liberties

Scott - Scott -

A former Lakewood High School teacher has been charged with indecent liberties following a complaint by an 18-year-old student, who reported “inappropriate activity” between the two, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

Jacob Scott, 26, of 3449 Bonnetsville Road, Salemburg, was charged with indecent liberties with a student, a felony offense. Scott was served the charge Tuesday evening at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said the complaint was filed within the past two weeks.

“An 18-year-old student at a Sampson County high school reported to law enforcement there had been inappropriate activity between themselves and an adult teacher at the school,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith.

According to Sampson County Schools officials, Scott served as an agriculture teacher at Lakewood High, where he also served as FFA advisor. He began his career within the Sampson County Schools system in July 2015 and resigned earlier this month, on May 14, according to Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for SCS’ Personnel Services.

Smith said that, even though the alleged victim was 18 years of age and considered an adult under North Carolina law, “the law prohibits inappropriate relationships between students and school staff.”

Law enforcement immediately launched an investigation into the incident upon receiving the complaint and, on Tuesday, Scott turned himself in to investigators at the Sheriff’s Office.

He received $2,500 unsecured bond for the offense against him. He has a court date of June 29.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further details can be released at this time,” Smith stated.

