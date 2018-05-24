Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 23 — Donovan Lamar Moon, 29, of 27 Carter St., Garland, was charged with driving while impaired and left of center. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 11.

• May 23 — Ebbie Jerrell Quick, 29, of 196 Oak Drive, Newton Grove, was charged with two counts of assault on officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 25.

• May 23 — Brent Leo Batten, 37, of 251 Lauren Brooke Lane, Dunn, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is June 25.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

