The Sampson Community Theater audiences are in for a treat beginning July 6 when Angela Martin will direct one of our most successful shows that we produced five years ago. The name of the show is “Hairspray” which had auditions two weeks ago and the cast is listed on Angela’s Facebook page.

What a cast it is as a number of the original cast will be in this show including Aaron Batts who is “Edna Turnblad,” Logan Tart as “Tracy Turnblad” and Guy Padgett as “Wilbur Turnblad”. We all look forward to Isabelle Moore and Sarah Day returning to our stage as they get a summer break from their college studies and Ursula Herring will again be “Motor Mouth”. Lucas Jackson will be “Corny Collins”. This production is sponsored by Performance Automotive Dodge/Ford. The box office will be open an hour before each performance so come early and get the seat you want.

There will be three performances of “Annie, Jr” which will follow the 41 summer theater campers who will spend two weeks learning the fine points of theater acting and will demonstrate what they learned in our summer camp this year from Angela Martin. The performances will be on Saturday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 22, at 2:30 p.m. This is not a patron event and tickets will be the usual price.

Upcoming events

Hairspray — Directed by Angela Martin. Sponsored by Performance Automotive Dodge/Ford. Performance dates Friday, July 6 and 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 7 and 14 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 8 and 15, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Theater day camp — for ages 5-15. July 9-22. Concludes with “Annie, Jr” and directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

Blithe Spirit — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Performance dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9

Be not the first by whom the new are tried, nor yet the last to lay the old aside.

Always remember the compliments you receive and forget the insults.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

