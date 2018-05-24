SCC selected for advanced training program

Pictured are Caroline Wilson, department chair Angela Magill and Tracy Smith. - Pictured are Caroline Wilson, department chair Angela Magill and Tracy Smith. -

Sampson Community College’s Basic EMT and first-year Paramedic students participated in the 29th Annual May Day Trauma Conference at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. SCC EMT and Paramedic classes were invited exclusively along with Harnett Central High School to attend the event.

May Day is a two-day conference carefully designed to meet the educational needs of the health care team across the continuum of trauma care. Training sessions included disaster preparedness pre-hospital care, emergency medicine as well as critical care, acute care and rehabilitation.

“Going on a field trip to one of the most prestigious medical venues in the country is certainly a huge opportunity for our students,” says Angela Magill, SCC’s department chair and EMS coordinator. “Additionally, this conference is a wonderful opportunity to learn, network, and have fun. May Day at UNC really puts you into the thick of it.”

SCC students were able to meet real nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, paramedics, first responders, physicians and surgeons who are also invited to the event. Sampson Community College’s medical and nursing programs already own an illustrious history and hope offering this type of experience for students can solidify this reputation for years to come.

For more information about Basic EMT and Paramedic programs, contact Magill at 910-900-4009.

Pictured are Caroline Wilson, department chair Angela Magill and Tracy Smith. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_SCCEMS.jpg Pictured are Caroline Wilson, department chair Angela Magill and Tracy Smith.