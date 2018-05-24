Cosmetology students learn with a twist

Amber Clark performs a two-strand twist on client Angela Bethune in the Cosmetology Department this week. - Amber Clark performs a two-strand twist on client Angela Bethune in the Cosmetology Department this week. -

Amber Clark is ahead of the curve when it comes to trying her technique in the cosmetology department at Sampson Community College. Clark worked on a two-strand twist this week, a style created by taking a section of hair, splitting it in two and wrapping each section around the other, until the entire section is rope-like in appearance.

It’s not that the hairstyle is uncommon. But in this particular case, it is exciting because it comes just weeks before the college is about to announce a new program its offering that focuses solely on natural hair care, where two-strand twists would be just the beginning.

“We thought it would be fun to let Amber try her hand at it” said Loreta Jones, Cosmetology Department chair for SCC. “We can’t wait to start offering the new program…We are ready to go.” Jones is referring to the new Natural Hair Care Specialist program that she is working to debut this fall.

The natural hair care discipline focuses on services that feature tension on hair strands or roots by twisting, wrapping, extending, or locking hair by hand or mechanical device and includes the use of artificial or natural hair. Upon completion, students would be able to work in any salon or manage a natural hair care salon.

Jones says there are already inquiries about the new offering coming her way.

“We have had a lot of inquiries about our new programs. I think this is a great opportunity for candidates that want a new start, moms and dads that want to stay at home and work, or those that want a little extra income on the side.” Jones says students can complete this course in only one semester and be ready to sit for the state exam.

Additionally, the college will be offering a new Manicurist program as well. It will cover the care and treatment of the fingernails, toenails, cuticles on fingernails and toenails, and the hands, feet, including the decoration of the fingernails and the application of nail extensions and artificial nails. Students would then be prepared to work in any salon or manage a manicure and pedicure spa.

For more information about these new offerings contact Jones at [email protected] or at 910-900-4069.

