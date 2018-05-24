Clinton students leading with success

Pictured are members of the Clinton High School Key Club Leadership Team. They are, back row, Noah Brock, Casey Parker, Wesley Cowand, Lincol Lizardo and Elizabeth Coleman; middle row, Elizabeth Cashwell, Nayeli Jaramillo, Anna Blount, Maura Westbrook and Annika Autry; and front row, Katherine Bauman, Cristal Ortiz and Xanayra Marin-Lopez. - Pictured are members of the Clinton High School Key Club Leadership Team. They are, back row, Noah Brock, Casey Parker, Wesley Cowand, Lincol Lizardo and Elizabeth Coleman; middle row, Elizabeth Cashwell, Nayeli Jaramillo, Anna Blount, Maura Westbrook and Annika Autry; and front row, Katherine Bauman, Cristal Ortiz and Xanayra Marin-Lopez. - Pictured are members of the Clinton High School Fellowship of Christian Students Leadership Team. They are Reagan Bustabad, Addie Sessoms, Wesley Cowand, Carrington Dirks and Elizabeth Cashwell. - Pictured are members of the Clinton High School Fellowship of Christian Students Leadership Team. They are Reagan Bustabad, Addie Sessoms, Wesley Cowand, Carrington Dirks and Elizabeth Cashwell. -

Clinton High School is celebrating the successes of student who choose to be leaders.

The Clinton High School Key Club Leadership Team is part of the Key Club, an international student-led organization which provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership. This past year, 77 CHS students were caring and competent servant leaders that transformed our community through the numerous service opportunities that they were offered. Key Club members live by the motto, “Caring, our way of life.” The The new leadership team of 13 students will collaborate to serve the community and CHS’s students.

The Clinton High School Fellowship of Christian Students (FCS) Leadership Team is part of the FCS, a student led club that is designed to equip, empower, and encourage students to make a difference for Christ. At our meetings we have devotions, prayer, and fellowship from guest speakers as well as CHS students. FCS is open to any students that wish to participate. Throughout the year FCS members participate in fun and rewarding activities such as National Day of Prayer, See You at the Pole, worship gatherings, service and mission projects, celebrations, etc. The new leadership team of five students will collaborate to serve Christ and CHS’s students.