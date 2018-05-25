Sampson’s Lee earns state honors

Lethia Lee, EFNEP Educator in Sampson County, received the “Over the Mark” Award at the 2018 EFNEP State Conference. - Lethia Lee, EFNEP Educator in Sampson County, received the “Over the Mark” Award at the 2018 EFNEP State Conference. -

Lethia Lee, EFNEP Educator in Sampson County, received the “Over the Mark” Award at the 2018 EFNEP State Conference.

The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) is conducted across the state through North Carolina Cooperative Extension, N.C. State University, and North Carolina A&T University. For nearly fifty years, EFNEP has been helping limited resource youth and families with children learn how to eat healthier meals and snacks, stretch their food dollars and reduce the risk of food-borne illnesses.

The “Over the Mark” award recognizes EFNEP Educators who meet 5 percent or more above their target outreach and meet or exceed program impact goals. These educators are the masters of outreach and partnership. They adjust their work schedules to meet participants where they are and form solid partnerships with community organizations that result in EFNEP goals being met.

Through this work and in collaboration with many organizations through the Eat Smart and Move More initiative, NC EFNEP aims to reduce the rising tide of obesity by teaching youth and families practical skills resulting in changed behaviors that help them to eat smart, move more and achieve a healthy weight.

For more information about EFNEP, contact Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161.