Do you have diabetes? Come learn with us

Diabetes diagnoses are on the rise in Sampson County. For this reason, Sampson County Health Department and Sampson Regional Medical Center have joined forces to bring a comprehensive diabetes education program to any citizen of our county. Our partnership is aimed at providing the community with the most effective and efficient diabetes education resources available.

What does this mean for you? If you have been diagnosed with Diabetes (Type 1, Type 2, Gestational, or Pre-Diabetes), we want to see you! We offer an assessment, self-management classes, three-month follow-up, nutritional review, and more. These services are offered without any out-of-pocket cost to the patient. We will bill Medicaid, Medicare, or Insurance, if available, but perform all services related to diabetes at no cost to the patient.

Comments from our patients who have participated in our program include:

“I had no idea about carbs, this program helped me understand what they do to my blood sugar.”

“I have mobility issues and cannot exercise, but during class, I was taught exercises that even I can do. Thanks for customizing the program to help those on all different levels of ability.”

Our program participants are seeing lower blood sugar numbers as well as improved mobility, weight loss, and a greater understanding of how to make healthy eating choices.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic disease. It means that your blood glucose (sugar) is too high. Over time, too much glucose can lead to problems with your eyes, kidneys, heart, nerves, feet and teeth. Diabetes is a serious disease, but it can be managed. You can learn to live well with diabetes. There are nine things that you can start doing today to improve your blood glucose.

• Follow a food plan — Well-balanced meals and healthy snacks

• Keep a healthy weight — If you are overweight, even losing a small amount of weight can help lower your blood sugar

• Get regular physical activity – Try for 30 minutes of aerobic exercise (walking) every day

• Check your blood sugar level – Your health care provider will show you how to check

• Lower your risk for heart disease — Quitting smoking, Lowering Blood Pressure, Lowering Cholesterol

• Take good care of yourself —Brush and floss teeth daily, dry your feet well after bathing, check your feet daily for cuts, blisters, or signs of infection, get a flu shot yearly

• Take your medicine – If you are prescribed medication, take it exactly the way your health care provider tells you to

• Work with your health care provider – Ask your health care provider for a referral to diabetes education classes available in your area.

• Enroll in a Diabetes Self-Management Education Program in Sampson County

Education is a powerful tool to assist you in managing your diabetes, so please contact the Sampson County Health Department to find out more information about how you can be a part of our nationally recognized diabetes education program at 910-592-1131 ext. 4249 or 4240.

By Amy Lucas, RN, BSN Sampson County Health Department

Amy Lucas, RN, BSN is the Adult Health/Diabetes Program Coordinator for the Sampson County Health Department.

