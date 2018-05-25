Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• May 24 — Dewayne Dion Waters Jr., 24, of 102 W. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying concealed gun and felony possession of cocaine. Bond set at $15,000; court date is June 1.
• May 24 — Devon Chevella McIntyre, 27, of 72 Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to stop at stop sign/flashing light/red light. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 1.
• May 24 — Kenneth Harold Boggs, 55, of 870 Mount Elam Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession/attempt to possess a firearm in violation of a domestic violence protective order. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 1.
• May 24 — Shiquondra Moore, 28, of 600 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with assault on a child under 12. Written promise; court date is June 26.
Incidents/investigations
• May 24 — Jamie Beasley of Clinton reported the theft of a trailer, valued at $1,000.
• May 24 — Ronald Hevener of Clinton reported the larceny of a car dolly, valued at $1,000.
• May 24 — William Tew of Autryville reported a break-in and theft of TV, stainless steel grill, porch swing and a VCR. Items valued at $1,350.
• May 24 — Vanderbilt was the victim of larceny of rental property from the Roseboro area. A refrigerator and stove were valued at $1,100.
• May 24 — A 1911 Colt model .45-caliber semi-automatic firearm, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen from the Sampson County History Museum.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.