School bus arson under investigation

Charges are pending in an incident Saturday evening, in which a juvenile allegedly attempted to set fire to a bus at Butler Avenue School, Clinton Police officials said.

Police officers were dispatched along with firefighters with the Clinton Fire Department to a structure fire at Butler Avenue School. The call came in at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. After arriving on the scene it was determined by responders that pine straw had been set on fire, Assistant Police Chief Anthony Davis said.

“Fire personnel extinguished the fire before any structural damage was done to the school,” Davis stated.

He said investigators from the police department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. After reviewing video of the incident with school staff, as well as interviewing witnesses, a juvenile suspect was identified, he noted. The suspect allegedly attempted to set a bus on fire that was parked on the south side of the building, but was unsuccessful.

The juvenile, whose name is not being released, was taken into custody for questioning then released to parents.

“Charges are pending further investigation and review with a juvenile court counselor,” Davis said.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

