SCC receives annual scholarship donations

Pictured from left are Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington with Donna Williams of Temporary Connections. Pictured from left are Chris Diver, Wendy Cabral, Wendy Carr, and Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling.

The Clinton Kiwanis Club and Temporary Connections have both funded an annual scholarship at Sampson Community College for more than two decades.

In 1993, the Clinton Kiwanis Club began funding the annual scholarship and in 1998, Temporary Connections began funding a scholarship.

“We want to thank the Kiwanis Club of Clinton and their members for providing annual gifts to the college’s scholarships,” said SCC President Dr. Bill Starling. “The Kiwanis Club has been a vital part of the our civic life and a supporter of our schools and the community college for now over 50 years. We always want to thank our community partners for remembering our students and the college as we work together to provide educational opportunities to Sampson County.”

Temporary Connections has generously supported the Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation since the business founders Doris Gore and Carole Robinson established the scholarship in 1998.

Temporary Connections is a staffing company located in Clinton. For decades, it has helped individuals throughout the surrounding communities to find new positions that better fit their professional skills.

The Foundation awards over $100,000 in scholarships annually. The application is on the website at sampsoncc.edu. The deadline for fall and spring awards was April 15. The Scholarship Committee with representatives from the Foundation, the business office, student services and financial aid will make selections based on criteria established by the donor. Announcements will be made by June 30.