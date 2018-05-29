Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 26 — Alexander McLean, 35, of 406-B Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 5.

• May 26 — Jimmy Lee Smith, 67, of 4051 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 12.

• May 26 — Janet Tatum Jones, 62, of 2495 Delway Hwy., Rose Hill, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is June 12.

• May 26 — Kendall McNeil, 47, of 103 Melodie Lane, Goldsboro, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is June 12.

• May 26 — Anthony Dale Tatum, 52, of 9495 Delway Hwy., Rose Hill, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is June 12.

• May 27 — Cynthia Marie Perez, 32, of 404 W. Turlington St., Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 13.

• May 27 — Kahim Nayir Howard, 16, of 171 Merry Oaks Lane, Turkey, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $500; court date is June 25.

Incidents/investigations

• May 25 — Justin Turner of Clinton reported a break-in and the theft of a 65-inch TV, valued at $1,000. Damage to a door and frame estimated at $200.

• May 25 — Elmo Jones and Joel Faison were listed as the victims in a break-in to a building and a vehicle. Items valued at $650.

• May 25 — Starr Gilbert of Dunn reported a break-in, with an Xbox One and accessories taken. Items valued at $610.

• May 26 — Berry House of Roseboro reported the theft of a 2009 model four-wheeler, valued at $6,200.

• May 26 — Eugene West of Dunn reported the theft of a dog, microwave, two TVs and vacuum, valued at a total of $1,000.

• May 26 — Elmer Williams of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of three watches and assorted cash. Items valued at $550. Damage to a door and frame estimated at $100.

• May 28 — Stewart Clement of Clinton reported the larceny of a red Gravely zero-turn lawnmower, valued at $9,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

