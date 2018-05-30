Roseboro town clerk resigns

Creech - Creech -

Less than one year after taking the oath of office, Bruce Creech has resigned from the position of Roseboro’s town clerk and finance officer.

Creech was hired July 11, 2017 after the position was left vacant for four months.

According to Roseboro mayor Alice Butler, Creech offered the commissioners a statement of resignation May 22, effective immediately. The board has called a special meeting for Wednesday, May 30, at 6 p.m. to name someone as interim town clerk and finance officer.

“We appreciate his service to the town and wish him the best,” Butler said when contacted about Creech’s resignation.

The board is currently working to finalize the budget for 2018-2019 and has plans to have a budget hearing June 12 at the next board meeting. With Creech now gone, the town is using the assistance of Scott Bridgers, the financial consultant for the town, to help during the transition period.

“He has been a consultant for Roseboro since 2004 and is very familiar with our books,” Butler explained. “Also, we are fortunate to have two experienced and capable office staff members, Annette Jackson and Tammy Faircloth, to assist during this time.”

Creech came to Roseboro with decades of experience working with business finance and accounting. Originally from Duplin County, Creech worked at Sampson Community College before beginning with Roseboro.

While transitioning from the classroom to town government, Creech said at the time of his hiring that he was looking forward to the opportunity to work with the town.

Creech received his associate’s degree in religion and church music from Emmanuel College and later earned his bachelor of arts degree in business marketing from the University of Phoenix and later his master’s in business administration from the same university, with a concentration in accounting.

Duties for the town clerk include taking minutes for the town at meetings, overseeing utilities, working with grants and grant applications for the town, working with the various program associated with the town and upholding the town’s ordinances.

Creech was hired after former town clerk Tony Blalock resigned following the February 2017 meeting, leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

This is the third town clerk in the last four years for the western Sampson County town. Blalock was hired in April 2015, following the resignation of Nancy West who served in the position from July 2013-May 2015.

Board expected to select interim at special meeting

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

