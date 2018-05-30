SBC director strengthens rural voice

Bart Rice, center, is flanked by Misty Herget, senior director of programs for the NC Rural Center and president and CEO, Patrick Woodie. - Bart Rice, center, is flanked by Misty Herget, senior director of programs for the NC Rural Center and president and CEO, Patrick Woodie. -

Bart Rice, Director of Sampson Community College’s Small Business Center, has graduated from the Rural Economic Development Institute (REDI), an intensive, three-month training program designed for rural community leaders. Rural Center President, Patrick Woodie presented certificates to the program’s 34 graduates during a ceremony at the NC Rural Center.

Since 1987, the Rural Center has worked to improve the quality of life for the state’s rural people and places. The group’s core belief that rural communities have inherent cultural value and are vital to the overall economic health of our state. For three decades, REDI has helped leaders improve their leadership skills and increase their knowledge of economic and community development strategies, equipping them with the tools they need to tackle the issues facing their rural communities.

This is particularly important for Rice.

“As someone who deals with folks on a day to day basis here, up close and personal, I see it,” he says. “There are people out here who want to start businesses, who want to thrive and want this area to thrive, so it’s vital we get support wherever we can to further that cause.”

This year’s class participants included elected officials, economic development professionals, healthcare professional, and civic leaders. Nearly 1,200 rural leaders have graduated from REDI since the program began in 1989. The NC Rural Center serves the state’s 80 rural counties, with a special focus on individuals with low to moderate incomes and communities with limited resources

For more information about the Small Business Center at SCC, contact Bart Rice at [email protected] or at 910-900-4025.

PHOTO:

About Sampson Community College: Sampson Community College is a member of the North Carolina Community College System, located in Clinton, NC in Sampson County. The college offers many programs to include two-year degrees, college transfer, continuing education and workforce development options and early college education.

###

