Slew of charges follow multi-agency chase

A Clinton-area man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly attempting to elude law enforcement officers from two local agencies.

At around 8:47 p.m. Saturday, Clinton Police Department officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a 1995 GMC van when the vehicle reportedly failed to yield. Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies were in the area and responded, taking the primary role in the pursuit.

The vehicle continued to flee from officers and eventually turned into the area of the Sampson County Livestock facility on U.S. 421, south of Clinton. It continued to the Animal Shelter parking lot, further off the main road, where the van came to a stop and a male suspect fled on foot from the vehicle.

Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said deputies and other officers conducted a search of the area and located the suspect walking out of the wooded area on Carter Town Road. The suspect, Leonard “Leon” Griffin Jr., 50, was taken into custody and charged.

Griffin, of 200 Crane Creek Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, two counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light or siren and reckless driving to endanger. Bond for those charges, leveled by the Sheriff’s Office, was set at $10,000 secured.

Additionally, Griffin was served charges from the Clinton Police Department, including expired registration, failing to stop for stop sign/flashing red light, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, seat belt violation, exceeding posted speed limit, damage to personal property and resisting arrest/hinder and delay.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

