Dog fighting ring found, four arrested

Four people, including three teenagers, have been charged and drugs, weapons and four dogs seized following the discovery and dismantling of a dog fighting operation in the Clinton area, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s authorities received a complaint about an active dog fighting ring in progress at a Cecil-Odie Road residence on Tuesday and responded to the location.

“Upon arrival, officers found evidence that indicated active dog fighting had taken place,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said Wednesday. “As a result, four canines were seized and four suspects were arrested and charged.”

A subsequent search yielded narcotics — 88 grams of marijuana — and four firearms on the property, according to reports.

Christopher Earl Carr, 49, of the 865 Cecil-Odie Road residence, was charged with animal fighting, cruelty to animals and three counts of restraining dogs in a cruel manner. Bond set at $3,000 secured.

Also charged were Rodney Levell Carr, 19, also of 865 Cecil-Odie Road, Clinton; Joshua William Corbett, 19, of 4006 Reedsford Road, Clinton; and Kobe Alexander Jackson, 18, of 2500 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia.

Each received a single felony count of dog fighting. Bond for Rodney Carr, Corbett and Jackson was set at $5,000 apiece.

All four were reportedly served at the Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Carr was additionally charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance. His bond on the drug charges was not immediately available.

The condition of the dogs, which were all Pit bulls, was also not immediately known, but Smith did confirm that the animals received “minor injuries consistent with animal fighting.”

Drugs, weapons also seized

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

