Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 26 — Christopher Malcolm Bass, 50, of 105 W. Faison St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 25.

• May 26 — Tommie Davis, 57, of 214 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is June 27.

• May 27 — James Mitchell Bennett, 37, of 425 Dusty Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 13.

• May 27 — Georgia Beatty, 65, of 511 Moon Johnson Road, Rose Hill, was charged on out-of-county warrant with trespassing. Written promise; court date is June 12.

• May 27 — David Anthony Vasquez, 41, of 1324 Old U.S. 701 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 28.

• May 29 — Daniel Wayne McLamb, 26, of 65 Elwell Road, Garland, was charged with fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $500; court date is July 19.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

