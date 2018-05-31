SCT production ‘Hairspray’ set for July return

The Sampson Community Theatre will present ‘Hairspray’ the musical July 6 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., July 7-8 and 14-15 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - The Sampson Community Theatre will present ‘Hairspray’ the musical July 6 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., July 7-8 and 14-15 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. -

Angela Martin and her cast of more than 65 are calling all local Corny Collins fans to come out to Sampson Community Theatre’s production of ‘Hairspray’ the musical.

It has been five years since this musical last made an appearance in Sampson County, but Martin is hoping the show’s reception will be just as grand as it was then.

“We performed Hairspray in February 2013,” Martin said. “We initially had eight performances, but due to the reception of our production, each show sold out, and we extended our run to 16 performances, which were also performed to sold-out audiences.”

As SCT’s most successful production, Martin and her cast thought it would be a welcomed performance and one to put on the calendar for the 2018 season.

“The success of our production in 2013 made us bring it back,” Martin explained. “Hairspray has been SCT’s most successful production financially and our audiences have always wanted to see it again. We thought it was the perfect time to bring back this production as a revival with many familiar faces returning to reprise their roles.”

Returning to the stage as Tracy Turnblad, Logan Tart starred in the role five years ago, in addition to her numerous other performances on SCT’s stage.

Turnblad, Hairspray’s leading character, has a dream to dance for the Corny Collins Show and see a day where everyone can dance no matter what size they are or the color of their skin.

Tart recently graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with her master’s degree in education and she will begin teaching in the fall at Franklin Academy. Her other productions at SCT include Oklahoma, The Addams Family and Grease.

Aaron Batts, of Beulaville, will be reprising his role as Edna Turnblad, Tracy’s mother who has a lot of self doubt about her own size.

Ursula Herring, a Grammy nominated artist of the group First Choice, is reprising her role as Motormouth Maybelle, the host of her own show who helps Tracy with her fight to integrate the Corny Collins Show.

Another SCT cast member reprising their role is Guy Padgett who is playing Wilbur Turnblad, Tracy’s father who runs the Har-Dee-Har Hut.

Martin has a long list of production credits under her name, but her favorite genre is musical comedies.

“It (Hairspray) is filled with humor, wonderful dances and catchy tunes,” Martin said about the upcoming production. “I also love that you, as an audience member, get to root for our heroine, Tracy Turnblad, as she fights to right the injustices of 1962 and show that anything is possible.”

This show is being sponsored by Performance Automotive and is under the direction and choreography of Martin. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Matthews Gifts, InkSpot and the box office of the theatre on the evenings of rehearsal.

Show dates are July 6 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., July 7-8 and July 14-15 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“The audience can expect lots of laughs, incredible dancing and an energetic production that will keep you on the edge of your seat,” Martin said about what to expect at each show. “Each cast member brings so much to the production and I think you will not want to miss this.”

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

