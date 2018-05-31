Training aims to protect students at college

Nathan McKee, right, looks on as Jason Frazier portrays an intruder being taken down by multiple employees during a drill. - Nathan McKee, right, looks on as Jason Frazier portrays an intruder being taken down by multiple employees during a drill. -

Unfortunately, school shootings and office attacks have become more commonplace in recent years. While the subject matter is worrisome, to brush it under the rug is not an approach that will help in the event of an incident on campus. Sampson Community College has taken a proactive approach to install plans should an event unfold on campus.

The college has adopted, among other strategies, the popular ALICE training model and all employees are receiving online and hands-on training. ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, was created by Greg Crane. Crane developed the program after the tragic events of Columbine. With more than 30 years of experience, as a law enforcement officer and trainer for response to violence, he is one of the foremost school safety and active shooter specialists in the nation.

“This training provides preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations on how to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter event,” says Nathan McKee, SCC’s ALICE program administrator. McKee’s background in military experience, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, prepared him to teach the program to colleagues on campus. ”It is always better to observe potential threats and acknowledge so you can prepare.”

Whether it is an attack by an individual person or by an international group of professionals intent on conveying a political message through violence, ALICE Training option based tactics have become the accepted response, versus the traditional “lockdown only” approach.

ALICE was the first training program in the country that provided staff and students with an option-based response to an active shooter gaining entry into a school, a business or any organization. The ALICE Training Institute now delivers online training blended together with onsite instructor-led demonstrations practical scenarios, and evaluation drills. Each class were presented with various scenarios at random.

For more information about the program or implementing it in a school, church or workplace, visit www.alicetraining.com.

